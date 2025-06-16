Lady Don Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh; Threatens CNG Pump Staff With Gun - Arrested

A shocking video of a woman pointing a gun at a salesman at a CNG station in Uttar Pradesh goes viral on social media. The incident occurred when the salesman reportedly asked the woman and her family to get out of their vehicle during refuelling. In response, the woman, identified as Ariba Khan, pulled out a licensed revolver and pointed it at the salesman's chest, threatening to shoot him.

According to the media reports, the incident unfolded at a CNG station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Sunday. A family, including Ehsan Khan, arrived to refuel, but things took a turn when gas station worker Rajnish Kumar asked them to exit the vehicle as a safety precaution during refuelling. This request seemingly sparked a heated confrontation.

CCTV footage shows that the verbal argument soon turned into a disturbing incident, where a woman pointed out a gun at the salesman.

Video

Meet Lady Don Sirish Khan aka Ariba Khan frm Hardoi in UP who put a pistol on a CNG filling station employee after he asked them to come out of their vehicle during the refilling.

Her tagline was," इतनी गोली मारूंगी कि घरवाले भी पहचानने से इनकार कर देंगे"pic.twitter.com/Qdq7STra0B — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 16, 2025

While putting a gun at the salesman's chest, as per NDTV, she said, "Itni goliyaan maarugi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payege (I will shoot so many bullets that your family won't be able to recognise you)."

Following a heated argument at a CNG station, Rajnish Kumar filed a complaint against a family of three and based on the complaint, the police took the family into custody and seized a licensed revolver.