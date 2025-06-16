Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916962https://zeenews.india.com/india/lady-don-wreaks-havoc-in-uttar-pradesh-threatens-cng-pump-staff-with-gun-arrested-2916962.html
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Lady Don Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh; Threatens CNG Pump Staff With Gun - Arrested

Woman points gun at CNG station salesman in UP's Hardoi after being asked to exit vehicle during refueling, sparking a heated confrontation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lady Don Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh; Threatens CNG Pump Staff With Gun - Arrested Image: X

A shocking video of a woman pointing a gun at a salesman at a CNG station in Uttar Pradesh goes viral on social media. The incident occurred when the salesman reportedly asked the woman and her family to get out of their vehicle during refuelling. In response, the woman, identified as Ariba Khan, pulled out a licensed revolver and pointed it at the salesman's chest, threatening to shoot him.

According to the media reports, the incident unfolded at a CNG station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Sunday. A family, including Ehsan Khan, arrived to refuel, but things took a turn when gas station worker Rajnish Kumar asked them to exit the vehicle as a safety precaution during refuelling. This request seemingly sparked a heated confrontation.

CCTV footage shows that the verbal argument soon turned into a disturbing incident, where a woman pointed out a gun at the salesman.

Video

 

While putting a gun at the salesman's chest, as per NDTV, she said, "Itni goliyaan maarugi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payege (I will shoot so many bullets that your family won't be able to recognise you)."

Following a heated argument at a CNG station, Rajnish Kumar filed a complaint against a family of three and based on the complaint, the police took the family into custody and seized a licensed revolver.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK