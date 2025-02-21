‘Lady Don’ Zoya, Wife Of Hashim Baba, Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Cr

In a major breakthrough, Delhi's Special Cell has recently arrested Zoya Khan, the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, from the Welcome area in the national capital. Zoya was arrested on charges of drug-trafficking. According to reports, 270 grams of heroin worth Rs 1 crore was seized from her possession.

How The Bust Unravelled?

While Zoya had been on the radar of the law enforcement agencies for a long time, she managed to escape the police by changing locations too frequently. However, the special cell got better of her this time with a timely tip-off related to drug-peddling. Following the tip-off, the police laid a trap to catch her.

Hashim Baba Gang

Baba has been in Tihar Jail for a year because of his alleged involvement in the murder of a gym owner in Delhi’s Greater Kailash. Besides this, he has multiple cases of extortion, smuggling, and murder against him.

After his incarceration, Zoya, 33, started handling his gang’s operations and managing the extortion and drug related activities. Furthermore, the reports stated that Zoya regularly visited her husband in jail, during which time Baba trained her in code-language. He taught her tips and tricks to handle the gang's activities.

According to media reports, Zoya led a lavish life while attending luxurious parties, accessorizing herself in costly clothes, and luxury brands. She flaunted her lifestyle on her social media frequently. Zoya and Baba got married in 2017, when she became his third wife.