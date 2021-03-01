'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala': PM Narendra Modi after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 1, 2021) took the first dose of Covaxin, India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The PM was administered the COVID vaccine shot by two nurses - Sister P Niveda and sister Rosamma Anil - at the AIIMS, Delhi.

While sister Niveda hails from Puducherry, sister Rosamma Anil hails from Kerala. News agency ANI shared pictures from AIIMS showing Sister Niveda administering Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media, Sister Niveda said the Prime Minister chatted with them briefly and asked where they were from. “After taking the vaccine, the Prime Minister remarked, “Laga Bhi Di, Pata Hi Nahi Chala’’ (Oh it’s done, I didn't even realise it),” Sister Niveda told reporters.

“It is very nice to see sir. Only today morning, we came to know that the Prime Minister would be coming for vaccination. It was nice to see him, he was very comfortable,” Sister Rosamma told the media.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to inform that he has taken the first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Bharat Biotech`s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin had run into a controversy after it got regulatory approval for emergency use without phase-3 trial results. However, in January, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella clarified that the vaccine is safe and Bharat Biotech conducted trials in over 12 countries besides India.

In the picture that PM Modi tweeted, he is seen wearing a 'gamcha' of Assam, which is symbolic of the blessing of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

The Covid-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today. The PM surprised all by going to the AIIMS without much publicity, thus choosing early morning to avoid inconvenience to the public.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16. The second dose of vaccine had begun from February 13.

