हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bengaluru lake breach

Lake breach hits Bengaluru, several families affected, cars swept away

Media reports stated that more than 1,000 families have been affected. The water gushed into the nearby areas in the afternoon after which various teams of Fire and Emergency service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the spot. 

Lake breach hits Bengaluru, several families affected, cars swept away
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Roads and houses in Bengaluru were suddenly inundated and cars were swept away on Sunday afternoon despite it being a sunny day. Several areas were flooded with water between two to five feet. The sudden flowing was caused after lake Hulimavu, flowing within the city limits, breached on Sunday due to a crack in its boundary, affecting hundreds of families. 

Media reports stated that more than 1,000 families have been affected. The water gushed into the nearby areas in the afternoon after which various teams of Fire and Emergency service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rushed to the spot. 

As many as 193 people were evacuated safely and a temporary night shelter has been set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the affected people. 

Live TV

Speaking to news agency ANI on the situation, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said, "No loss of life or injuries have been reported. A night shelter with beds and food has been set up at Saibaba Ashram. Palike's health and revenue teams will assess the damage on Monday." 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Bengaluru lake breachlake hulimavuBengaluru
Next
Story

Rift in Madhya Pradesh Congress out in open as party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia changes Twitter bio to 'public servant'

Must Watch

PT43M55S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns