Lakha Sidhanam, accused in Republic Day violence in Delhi, spotted at farmers' rally in Bathinda

New Delhi: Lakha Sidhana who is accused of the Republic Day violence in Delhi, was spotted at a farmers' rally in Punjab's Bathinda, according to the ANI news agency.

The January 26 violence accused Lakha Sidhana reportedly attended a public meeting in Bathinda and was seen seated on the dais in a video clip.

Punjab: Lakha Sidhana (in white shirt and sweater), an accused in Jan 26 Delhi violence, was seen at a farmers' rally in Bathinda. Earlier this month, Delhi Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Wq4Wc57olx — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Lakha Sidhana is seen in a white shirt and sweater in the picture.

According to reports, he had also given a call for the public meeting in Bathinda's Mehraj village last week.

Lakha Sidhana is wanted by the Delhi Police for his alleged role in the violence that took place during a tractor parade called by the farmer unions on January 26 against the Centre's three farm laws.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two key accused from Jammu in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort. One of the two accused arrested by the Delhi Police is Mohinder Singh, 45, from Satbari, Jammu.

On Monday, Delhi Police had also arrested Jaspreet Singh, who was seen climbing one of the tombs located at the Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.

This is to be noted that the farmer unions had called a tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi, which had turned violent when the protesters and police personnel clashed. The protestors had also entered the Red Fort and some of them even hoisted religious flags on historic monument's domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since late November 2020, against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.

Farmers have been protesting against these three farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.