हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress delegation calls on President, demands removal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

A delegation of Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge besides Rahul Gandhi called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding the immediate removal of Mos Home Teni.  

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress delegation calls on President, demands removal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (October 13) seeking dismissal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which his son Ashish Mishra has been arrested. 

A delegation of Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Rahul Gandhi called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding the immediate removal of Teni. 

Addressing mediapersons after the meet, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “We told the President that the accused's father who is MoS Home, should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded inquiry be done by two sitting judges of Supreme Court.” 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed that Kovind has assured to discuss the issue. “President has given us the assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself.” 

Mallikarjun Kharge said Congress has also asked for independent inquiry by sitting judges in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “We gave all details to the President regarding Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We've 2 demands-independent inquiry by sitting judges should be done and MoS Home (Ajay Mishra Teni) should either resign or should be dismissed. Justice will only then be possible,” ANI quoted him as saying. 

Ashish Mishra, who was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was sent to three-day police custody by a local court on Monday. 

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress led by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had observed 'maun vrat' demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni. Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had also visited the kin of the deceased farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 6. 

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 3, eight people lost their lives, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Among the other four, two who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, while one was a local journalist and one was a driver. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraLakhimpur KheriLakhimpur Kheri violence
Next
Story

Lethargic approach to development work in past an insult to taxpayers' money: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT6M11S

Know how state negligence becomes reason for coal crisis in India!