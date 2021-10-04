Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt to give Rs 45 lakh each, job to kin of four deceased farmers

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday (October 4, 2021) announced to provide Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to four farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar also informed that the state government will give Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the violence and that a retired High Court judge will probe the incident.

Kumar who visited Lakhimpur Kheri said that leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place.

"However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here," he added.

As per the latest updates, so far nine people have died in the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Farmers and BJP workers are reportedly among those killed.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

