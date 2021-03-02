Lakhs of people missed second COVID-19 vaccine dose, Health Ministry advises caution

New Delhi: In a major cause for concern, lakhs of people who were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase have missed the second dose.

From January 16 to February 1, 33 lakh 50 thousand 265 people across the country which included health care and frontline workers took the first shot of the vaccine. But out of these only 24 lakh 19 thousand 557 people showed up to get the second dose of the vaccine.

This leaves out 9 lakh 30 thousand 708 people who either did not get the second dose in time or did not get it at all.

The union health ministry has expressed concern in the matter. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the people who missed the dose cannot be forced to take it and can only be made aware of it.

Bhushan said that the government has a COVID-19 system through which they can track those who missed the dose.

He said that people should ideally get the second dose on the 28th day from the first, but in unusual cases, it can be done in a difference of 4-6 weeks.

According to experts, the vaccination will not be complete if the second dose is not taken.

States with the highest number of defaulters

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Rajasthan have the highest number of those who do not get the second dose of the vaccine in time.

In Madhya Pradesh, where 2 lakh 86 thousand 538 people got the first dose of vaccine from January 16 to February 1, only 1 lakh 59 thousand 662 people got the second dose from January 13 to February 28. This means 1 lakh 26 thousand 876 people missed the second dose in time.

In Maharashtra, out of 2 lakh 75 thousand 348 people who were vaccinated, only 1 lakh 58 thousand 658 people got the second dose, that is, 1 lakh 16 thousand 690 people did not get the second dose in time.

In Gujarat, where 2 lakh 84 thousand 170 people got the first dose of vaccine, only 1 lakh 67 thousand 586 people got the second dose. 1 lakh 16 thousand 584 defaulted.

In West Bengal, out of 2 lakh 38 thousand 178 people who got the first dose, only 1 lakh 38 thousand 847 got the second, i.e. 99 thousand 331 missed.

In Rajasthan, out of 3 lakh 13 thousand 321 people who got the first dose of vaccine, only 2 lakh 20 thousand 942 people got the second dose i.e. 92 thousand 379 people were missed out.

In Uttar Pradesh, 46 thousand 996 people missed the second dose in time.

By February 1, 33 lakh 50 thousand 265 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine. 32 lakh 80 thousand 893 people were given the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute, while 69 thousand 272 people were given Bharat Biotech Covaxin.

