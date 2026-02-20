Lakshadweep’s ‘no vehicle Wednesday’ rule triggers outrage over Rs 500 penalty

Kochi: In a move that has surprised many and sparked debate among locals, the Lakshadweep Administration has announced that every Wednesday will now be observed as a compulsory “No Vehicle Day” across the Union Territory.

The decision significantly alters the weekly routine of island residents. Unlike car-free measures that are usually limited to Sundays or select tourist areas in some countries, this directive converts a regular working day into a vehicle-free zone across the entire archipelago—an idea that has not gone down well with many inhabitants.

As per the reports, to ensure strict compliance, the administration has attached a financial penalty to the order. Any vehicle found operating on island roads during the restricted hours will attract a fine of ₹500.

This latest directive comes close on the heels of another contentious move taken about four months ago, when police permission was made mandatory for coconut plucking in the islands of Andrott and Kalpeni.

The order, issued by District Collector and Secretary R Giri Sankar, is scheduled to come into force from February 25, 2026. As per the new rules, the movement of all motor vehicles will be prohibited on Wednesdays across Lakshadweep. The ban applies to vehicles of every category, although the administration has clarified that exemptions will be granted for persons with disabilities, as well as vehicles involved in essential security duties and emergency medical services.

Officials have described the midweek shutdown as a step aimed at improving public health and environmental conditions. According to the administration, the initiative is intended to encourage walking and cycling among residents while also helping reduce pollution levels across the islands.

Reacting to the directive, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed said the islands are already recognised for their clean and eco-friendly environment, with a relatively small number of vehicles in use. He argued that enforcing a complete ban on motor vehicles for an entire day appears excessive and out of proportion to the situation. The MP has written to the district collector, urging the administration to reconsider and review the decision.

Highlighting the ground-level challenges, Sayeed pointed out that implementing such a restriction would create serious practical difficulties. Many parents rely on motor vehicles to take their children to school, and in the absence of adequate public transport, families are likely to face significant hardship. He also noted that airlines, passenger ships and high-speed crafts operate on fixed schedules and often arrive on Wednesdays, requiring travellers to commute between their homes and airports or jetties.

According to the MP, the restriction would lead to considerable inconvenience, particularly for elderly citizens, women, children and passengers carrying luggage. In his letter, he further warned that individuals with health conditions, including cardiac patients and others who are unable to walk or cycle long distances, would be severely affected. Denying access to motorised transport, even for a single day, could pose risks to their health and personal safety, he cautioned.

PP Vajib, DYFI president of Chetlat Island, said the new directive would create widespread inconvenience for residents and announced that a protest would be launched against the move. Recalling earlier decisions by the administration, he said residents were first asked to obtain permission even to pluck coconuts, and are now being told not to use vehicles on a regular working day. “All islands in Lakshadweep now have vehicles and people depend on them in their daily lives, unlike in the past. Expecting residents to suddenly stop using them is simply impractical,” Vajib told Onmanorama.

Vajib further said the order, which was issued during the holy month of Ramadan, has triggered anxiety among the local population. He pointed out that people need to travel for prayers, school transport, medical emergencies, work and other routine needs. “Earlier, schools used to observe longer holidays during Ramadan, but those breaks have now been reduced,” he added.