The historic heart of Srinagar, Lal Chowk, witnessed a remarkable shift in political and cultural expression as citizens, tourists, and leaders of the Jammu & Kashmir BJP unit gathered under the iconic clock tower (Ghanta Ghar) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday.
Organised under the banner of “Ashirwad Ek Diya”, the program transformed the once volatile square into a glowing symbol of hope, peace, and national integration.
The atmosphere around the Ghanta Ghar radiated festive warmth and great national pride. Breaking away from past eras marked by fear and strict security shutdowns, the iconic Lal Chowk was illuminated by hundreds of candles.
VIDEO | BJP J&K organises 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme near Clock Tower at Lal Chowk to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/nKiOTBylxH
People's Participation: Residents and tourists from across the country stood shoulder-to-shoulder with BJP workers, lighting candles and offering collective prayers for the Prime Minister’s long life and good health.
BJP leader Altaf Thakur emotionally recalled the turbulent past, noting that back in 2011, attempts to unfurl the national tricolour at the very same clock tower resulted in detentions and handcuffs. Decades later, the same location proudly hosted open celebrations for PM Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of dedicated public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.
To truly understand the weight of this celebration, one must look at the history of Lal Chowk.
Built in 1980, the clock tower transformed into the epicentre of Kashmir's political friction. During the peak of insurgency in the 1990s, hoisting the Indian national flag at Lal Chowk was considered an ultimate challenge. Senior BJP figures like Murli Manohar Joshi in 1992 faced extreme security constraints. For years, official flag-hoisting was done in safer zones of Kashmir due to high threat levels.
BJP leaders credited the bold policy decisions of the Modi government, particularly the abrogation of Article 370, as the turning point that redefined Jammu & Kashmir's destiny.
Emphasising the sweeping transformation on the ground, leaders made striking statistical claims regarding the region's paradigm shift. They Stated to have plummeted from high historical threats down to 0%. Spurred by a massive influx of visitors, infrastructure upgrades, and local integration, the graphs for tourism, development, and peace are claimed to stand at a resounding 100%.
The celebrations at Lal Chowk concluded with participants expressing optimism that under PM Modi's continued governance, an even brighter, more prosperous chapter of peace and progress is being written for the people of Kashmir.
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