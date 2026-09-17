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'Zero terror, 100% peace': Inside the historic birthday tributes for PM Modi at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar

Marking PM Modi's 76th birthday, citizens, tourists, and BJP leaders gathered at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk under the 'Ashirwad Ek Diya' campaign to celebrate peace and national integration.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
'Zero terror, 100% peace': Inside the historic birthday tributes for PM Modi at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar
Image Credit: Inside the historic birthday tributes for PM Modi at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Zero terror, 100% peace': Inside the historic birthday tributes for PM Modi at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar
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