Lal Chowk Turns Into Symbol Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

On the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the historic Lal Chowk Clock Tower was transformed into a vibrant centre of patriotism. Huge portraits of the “Iron Man of India,” Sardar Patel, alongside the Indian tricolour and large banners reading “Run for Unity” flanked the clock tower. The area was decorated with orange, white, and green balloons, flags, and festoons, while the powerful voice of Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi echoed across the square, saying, “God Bless Kashmir, God Bless Kashmir.”

Thousands of people joined the patriotic celebration — schoolchildren dressed in white, students in police uniforms, and hundreds of locals. Police bands and folk artists added a cultural touch with Kashmiri music and traditional performances.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a Run for Unity to mark National Unity Day. The main event began at the historic Lal Chowk Clock Tower, with hundreds of students and local youth participating enthusiastically.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The run was flagged off by Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (Armed), Jammu and Kashmir Police; V. K. Birdi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir; and Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi. The Run for Unity created a beautiful atmosphere of patriotism across Srinagar.

Speaking to the media, Mukesh Rishi said, “It’s a wonderful sight before my eyes. I’m feeling very happy here — God Bless Kashmir. I’m very happy for Kashmir.”

Speaking to Zee News, Rishi added, “What I’ve seen over the past three to four days has given me tremendous hope. Good or bad, time passes, but we must move forward. Whatever has happened, it’s time to look ahead. Every Indian, every Kashmiri must run ahead. Seeing the kids and youth here fills me with joy — they will become athletes and champions. We’ve given a great gift to Sardar Patel from Lal Chowk, as everyone is talking about unity. It’s a great pleasure.”

The beats of drums, Kashmiri traditional dances, and the gathering crowds turned Lal Chowk into a lively celebration of national pride.

Anand Jain, ADGP (Armed), paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting his crucial role in nation-building and urging the youth to follow his ideals of unity, integrity, and brotherhood.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V. K. Birdi, speaking to Zee News, emphasized the significance of the event in promoting national integration and peace.

He said, “This event, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — the architect of a unified India — is an important step towards strengthening unity, integrity, and peace in the region.”

Birdi added that Kashmir is witnessing major change and that the situation on the ground is peaceful. “We will continue to organize programs promoting unity and national integration, including events like the Run for Unity, over the next two years to help people understand Sardar Patel’s contribution,” he said.

The active participation of youth and locals made the occasion a vibrant patriotic festival on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of unified India. Such initiatives strengthen the bond between the police and the community, marking another step towards unity and peace in the region.