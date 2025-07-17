Lalan Singh’s Mutton Feast During Sawan Sparks Political Row In Bihar | Watch

JDU veteran leader and Union Minister Lalan Singh has come under opposition fire after organizing a mutton feast during the month of Sawan, drawing sharp reactions from Congress, which has targeted the Centre and Bihar government by invoking Sanatan Dharma.

Sharing the video of this mutton party, Congress wrote, "Modi-Nitish's mutton party in the month of Sawan! Dharma ke contractors, drown yourself," as reported by Zee Bihar-Jharkhand.

There has been no response from RJD yet, and the BJP and JDU are completely silent on the controversy.

The mutton party was organized by Lalan Singh on Wednesday (July 16), after he had held a rally on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for road and bridge construction projects worth Rs 472 crore in Suryagarha, Lakhisarai. Thousands of people participated in the mutton feast.

Announcing the feast, Lalan Singh said that the food was ready and described it as a good meal. "There is also an arrangement for Sawan—Sawan food is available, and there is also an arrangement for those who are not observing Sawan," Zee Bihar-Jharkhand reported, quoting Lalan Singh.

Politics over mutton is not a new thing in Bihar. Last year, in the month of Sawan, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav cooked mutton and fed it to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which created a lot of controversy. Apart from this, during the Lok Sabha elections, a video of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav eating fish during Navratri went viral. However, at that time NDA leaders attacked it, calling it an anti-Sanatan act.

Sawan, also called Shravan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar, considered extremely auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. During this time, it is customary for many Hindus to abstain from non-vegetarian food.