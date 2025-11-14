Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984972https://zeenews.india.com/india/lalganj-election-results-2025-bjp-sanjay-kumar-singh-vs-rjd-shivani-shukla-winner-2984972.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION RESULT

Lalganj Election Results 2025: Sanjay Kumar Singh Of BJP Wins With 1,27,650 Votes

Lalganj Election Results: From the Lalganj assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh while RJD had fielded Shivani Shukla. In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections Sanjay Kumar Singh won from Lalganj constituency with 1,27,650 Votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lalganj Election Results 2025: Sanjay Kumar Singh Of BJP Wins With 1,27,650 VotesLalganj election results 2025 (Image: X/@thethakurforce)

Lalganj Election Results: Lalganj, a General assembly constituency in Bihar’s Vaishali district, has witnessed notable electoral shifts over recent years. In the 2020 elections, the seat recorded a 57.65% voter turnout, with BJP’s Sanjay Kumar Singh defeating INC’s Rakesh Kumar by a margin of 13.71%. Earlier, in 2015, the constituency saw a 56.75% turnout, where LJP’s Raj Kumar Sah emerged victorious over JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Shukla with an 11.52% margin. For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, polling in Lalganj took place on November 6, and the counting of votes concluded on November 14.

Lalganj is mainly a rural and agriculture-based area, so issues like roads, development, and caste equations strongly influence how people vote. Lalganj is a key seat, with political parties increasing their efforts to connect with voters and gain support.

From the Lalganj assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh while RJD had fielded Shivani Shukla. In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections Sanjay Kumar Singh won from Lalganj constituency with 1,27,650 Votes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat