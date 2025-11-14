Lalganj Election Results 2025: Sanjay Kumar Singh Of BJP Wins With 1,27,650 Votes

Lalganj Election Results: Lalganj, a General assembly constituency in Bihar’s Vaishali district, has witnessed notable electoral shifts over recent years. In the 2020 elections, the seat recorded a 57.65% voter turnout, with BJP’s Sanjay Kumar Singh defeating INC’s Rakesh Kumar by a margin of 13.71%. Earlier, in 2015, the constituency saw a 56.75% turnout, where LJP’s Raj Kumar Sah emerged victorious over JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Shukla with an 11.52% margin. For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, polling in Lalganj took place on November 6, and the counting of votes concluded on November 14.

Lalganj is mainly a rural and agriculture-based area, so issues like roads, development, and caste equations strongly influence how people vote. Lalganj is a key seat, with political parties increasing their efforts to connect with voters and gain support.

From the Lalganj assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh while RJD had fielded Shivani Shukla. In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections Sanjay Kumar Singh won from Lalganj constituency with 1,27,650 Votes.