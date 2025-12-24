Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a video on his official Instagram handle. The clip is from the birthday party of Vijay Mallya. In the viral footage, Modi is seen calling the pair "the two biggest fugitives" of India.

Mallya turned 70 on December 18 and can be seen smiling in the video shared by Lalit Modi.

"Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend," the IPL founder wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in the footage, Lalit Modi says, "We are the two fugitives; the biggest fugitives of India."

Watch Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Video Here:

Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya are facing allegations of financial fraud in India, which they both have denied.

According to an IANS report, dated December 1, Vijay Mallya of Kingfisher Airlines was among the 15 persons declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) as on October 31 for causing a loss of crores to the bank, the Lok Sabha was informed.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the 15 persons, declared FEOs by the Special Court under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA), caused a financial loss of Rs 26,645 crore to banks, as principal amount till October 31, 2025.

IANS further reported that in the case of State Bank of India (SBI), Vijay Mallya caused a loss, in principal amount, of Rs. 6,848 crore and a loss in interest of Rs. 11,960 crore. Till October 31, 2025, the bank recovered Rs. 10,814 crore from Mallya, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, according to NDTV, Lalit Modi, on the other hand, is facing allegations of tax evasion, money laundering, and more.

(with agencies' inputs)