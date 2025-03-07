Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Acquires Citizenship Of Vanuatu: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that Lalit Modi, former IPL boss and ex-BCCO Vice President, has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Lalit Modi has reportedly acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

"Lalit Modi has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London. The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," said Jaiswal.

During his tenure as the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Modi was accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). He fled the country in 2010.

Modi also faces allegations of financial irregularities, including unauthorized fund transfers from his office.