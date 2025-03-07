Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2869054https://zeenews.india.com/india/lalit-modi-surrenders-indian-passport-acquires-citizenship-of-vanuatu-mea-2869054.html
NewsIndia
LALIT MODI

Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Acquires Citizenship Of Vanuatu: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Lalit Modi has reportedly acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Acquires Citizenship Of Vanuatu: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that Lalit Modi, former IPL boss and ex-BCCO Vice President, has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Lalit Modi has reportedly acquired citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands.

"Lalit Modi has made an application for surrendering his passport in High Commission of India, London. The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also given to understand that he has acquired citizenship of Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law," said Jaiswal.

During his tenure as the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Modi was accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). He fled the country in 2010.

Modi also faces allegations of financial irregularities, including unauthorized fund transfers from his office.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK