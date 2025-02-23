Advertisement
'Lalu Ji Is Fitter Than Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi Yadav Responds To Bihar CM's Son

Speaking with the media on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nishant Kumar should 'worry' about the past comments of JD(U)'s alliance leaders on Nitish Kumar's health.

|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source: ANI
File Photo of Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

Patna: As the race for Bihar's next Chief Minister begins, the 'fitness' of the two towering leaders CM Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janaya Dal supremo Lalu Yadav is emerging as the centre of discussion. This time, it seems to be centred around the fitness of the chiefs of both leading parties--Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Following JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar's appeal to the public to elect his father in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election, claiming that he is "100 per cent" fit, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav responded that his father, Lalu Yadav, is "fitter than" the Bihar CM.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nishant Kumar should 'worry' about the past comments of JD(U)'s alliance leaders on Nitish Kumar's health, noting that Chirag Paswan called him "not mentally stable" in the past.

"Nishant Kumar will have to think that people like Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, PM Modi who are with Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan used to say that he is not mentally stable, Manjhi ji used to say that he is not healthy," Yadav said. Further, Tejashwi Yadav said that his father has done more for Bihar than anyone else.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav did social justice, got a package of Rs 1 Lakh 65 thousand crore for Bihar from the Centre... No one has done what Lalu Prasad Yadav did (for Bihar)," Yadav said. On PM Modi's visit to Bhagalpur, Yadav took a jibe at NDA, saying, "Every day someone will come now. Delhi election has ended and everyone will come to Bihar. They don't care about the people of Bihar. They only care about power," Yadav said.

PM Modi will visit Bhagalpur on February 24th to address a rally at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers. The event will feature the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritizing farmers' welfare, happiness, and prosperity. 

