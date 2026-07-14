/Lalu Yadav gets relief as Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail in fodder scam case

Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Jharkhand High Court order that suspended the sentence of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and granted him bail in the fodder scam case. The court also asked the High Court to speed up the hearing of the pending appeals and, if possible, decide them within six months.
Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Jharkhand High Court order suspending Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sentence and granting him bail after conviction in the fodder scam case.— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
Supreme Court refusing to cancel the bail granted of Yadav asks the High…
(This is a developing story.)
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