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Lalu Yadav gets relief as Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail in fodder scam case

The Supreme Court refused to cancel Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in the fodder scam case and asked the Jharkhand High Court to expedite the hearing of pending appeals within six months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Lalu Yadav gets relief as Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail in fodder scam case
Image Credit: ANI. Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

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