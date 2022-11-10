topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LALU PRASAD YADAV

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini to donate kidney to her father

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, has reportedly been advised a kidney transplant.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini to donate kidney to her father

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo told news agency PTI on Thursday (November 10, 2022). Yadav, who has been suffering from multiple health problems and returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems, has reportedly been advised a kidney transplant.

Rohini, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease on life, a family member told PTI. It is, however, not clear yet when and where the kidney transplant surgery will happen.

According to PTI, doctors at AIIMS, where Lalu was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.

Yadav, who is out on bail, is in Delhi currently. 

The 74-year-old has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

Live Tv

Lalu Prasad YadavLalu Prasad Yadav healthLalu Prasad Yadav health condition

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674