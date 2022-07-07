New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is improving, son Tejashwi said on Thursday (July 7, 2022) and asked everyone to not believe any "misleading" news report. Tejashwi Yadav also informed that Lalu, who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he suffered multiple fractures due to a fall at his residence in Patna, is under intensive medical observation.

"The health of our National President (RJD) and my father, respected Shri Lalu Prasad Ji is constantly on the path of betterment. He is under intensive medical observation and his condition is progressively improving. All well-wishers, supporters, workers, and countrymen are requested not to be worried about any misleading news," Tejashwi wrote on Twitter.

हमारे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और मेरे पिता आदरणीय श्री लालू प्रसाद जी की तबीयत लगातार बेहतरी की ओर है। वो सघन चिकित्सीय निगरानी में है और उनकी हालत में उत्तरोत्तर सुधार है।



सभी शुभचिंतकों, समर्थकों, कार्यकर्ताओं और देशवासियों से आग्रह है किसी भी भ्रामक खबर से चिंतित ना हो। धन्यवाद — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 7, 2022

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday night after being airlifted from Patna where he underwent initial treatment at a private hospital for multiple fractures suffered due to a fall. The 74-year-old was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS. His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav had reportedly reached Delhi earlier on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.

Rajnath Singh speaks to Tejashwi, enquires about Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also called Tejashwi and inquired about the health of former Bihar CM. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the RJD supremo and prayed for his long life.

"Spoke to RJD Leader, Shri Tejaswi Yadav and inquired about the health of former Bihar Chief Minister, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. Praying for his speedy recovery," Singh tweeted.

Spoke to RJD Leader, Shri Tejaswi Yadav and inquired about the health of former Bihar Chief Minister, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi. Praying for his speedy recovery. July 7, 2022

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked to Tejashwi and had enquired about Lalu's health. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also met the RJD chief at a Patna hospital and had wished him a speedy recovery.

"Met RJD chief Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji a speedy recovery," Nitish wrote on Twitter and shared pictures with former Bihar CM.

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have also expressed concern about his health and have wished him a speedy recovery.

Lalu fell down the stairs of his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday and had to be rushed to a Patna hospital.