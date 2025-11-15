Breaking: Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Cuts Ties With Family
Bihar Politics: Rohini Acharya, in a post on X, on Saturday announced her decision to quit politics and also added that she is "disowning" her family. This comes a day after the ECI declared the Bihar election results.
Bihar Politics: Just a day after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya quit politics and severed her ties with the family.
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rohini Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and also added that she is "disowning" her family.
"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame," she said in the post.
I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family …
This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025
