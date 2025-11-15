Advertisement
BIHAR POLITICS

Breaking: Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Cuts Ties With Family

Bihar Politics: Rohini Acharya, in a post on X, on Saturday announced her decision to quit politics and also added that she is "disowning" her family. This comes a day after the ECI declared the Bihar election results. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife and party leader Rabri Devi along with their daughter Rohini Acharya.

Bihar Politics: Just a day after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya quit politics and severed her ties with the family.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rohini Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and also added that she is "disowning" her family. 

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame," she said in the post. 

(this is a breaking news) 

