Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, quit politics on Saturday and "disowned" her family, sparking a Pandora's box of speculation. What happened next sparked reactions from all over the political circles. She went on to levy serious allegations of being humiliated and physically intimidated, which forced her to leave behind her "crying parents and sisters".

Rohini Acharya's statements have intensified speculation surrounding deepening rifts within the Yadav family. These come just a day after her cryptic post announcing her decision to walk away from politics.

In a post on the social media platform X, Rohini wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned...”

“May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she added.

Rohini Acharya's Previous Post

In her Sunday post, she did not name anyone, and neither did she specify who 'they' were, but on Saturday, she wrote on X: “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame.”

Rohini has directly accused Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, of forcing her into this decision.

The Kidney Donation

Rohini earned nationwide admiration after she donated her kidney to her father, Lalu Yadav, in 2022. She had been an active presence in Tejashwi’s campaign, but signs of trouble surfaced months ago when she unfollowed several RJD leaders, reportedly angered by the expulsion of her brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Meanwhile, in an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she wrote.

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves... For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she added.

Rohini’s emotional messages, along with her accusations of pressure, insults, and abandonment, have now brought the family’s internal discord into the public eye. This comes just days after the NDA secured 202 seats, achieving a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House, while the RJD managed to win only 25 seats.

