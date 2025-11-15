"I have no family." These three words from Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Patna airport on Saturday, have sent shockwaves across Bihar's political landscape. This wasn't political rhetoric. This was a daughter publicly disowning her entire bloodline on camera.

Speaking to the media, Rohini made devastating accusations against her own brother, Tejashwi Yadav and his close associates, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. "You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They don't want to take any responsibility," she said.

