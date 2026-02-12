Lamborghini crash case: Kanpur tycoon's son granted bail hours after arrest

Lamborghini crash case: Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, walked free on Thursday on a Rs 20,000 personal bond after a district court rejected police remand in the deadly Lamborghini crash that injured six on Feb 8.

Speaking to reporters, Mishra's lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, claimed that the arrest was unjustified and alleged that the police acted under government pressure.

"The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government. Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)," he said.

Who is Shivam Mishra? Why was he arrested

Shivam Mishra is the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra and was arrested on Thursday in connection with a Lamborghini accident in Kanpur that injured six people. The accident occurred on Sunday. A controversy erupted after Shivam Mishra claimed that his driver, Mohan, was behind the wheel when the accident happened, contradicting eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage that showed him driving.

On Wednesday, Mishra's driver admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. Driver Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him.

When asked if Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him when he (Mohan) was driving the car, driver Mohan said, "Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)."

Mishra's lawyer said the driver had submitted an affidavit accepting responsibility for the accident.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on the afternoon of February 8, when the Lamborghini struck an autorickshaw and a bullet motorcycle, then crashed into a pole.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was travelling at a high speed at the time of the incident.