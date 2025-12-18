Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber | What Happened?

A YouTuber from Uttar Pradesh has come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the probe agency reportedly conducted raids against him in a money laundering case on Thursday.

The case has filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the investigation is linked to "illegal" online betting. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the agency raided nine locations, including that of the YouTuber, Anurag Dwivedi. In the searches, ED seized four luxury cars.

The report stated that the YouTuber is currently residing in Dubai and has been summoned several times for questioning by the ED, but he has not deposed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Check- Meet Anurag Dwivedi: Youtuber From Village Unnao Who Made Rs 300,00,00,000 From Rs 300 Just By Match Predictions, Owns Lamborghini Urus, 10-11 M Followers; ED Raided His House; He Allegedly Flew Dubai

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi?

Dwivedi is from Khajur village and has been associated with online gaming for seven years. He makes video content on social media related to cricket and cricketers and has a huge social media following.

He recently married his girlfriend on a cruise in Dubai.

Cars, Investment, And More

Authorities have claimed that Dwivedi played a role in promoting the illegal online betting platforms.

Notably, during the searches, authorities have also found documents showing the YouTuber's purported investment in real estate in Dubai via "Hawala" by using money earned from illegal betting.

Meanwhile, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes, a Ford Endeavour, and a Mahindra Thar of the YouTuber have been seized by officials during the raids.

Other than the cars, documents related to bank transactions, papers of property, and some digital devices have been seized in the raids.