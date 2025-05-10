Palwal: The last rites of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, were performed with full military honours on Thursday at his native village Mohammadpur in Palwal district.

Lance Naik Kumar lost his life on May 7, 2025, during unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC. Family members, residents, and officials from the armed forces and civil administration paid their final respects to the fallen soldier.

The funeral ceremony was marked by a gun salute in honour of his sacrifice.

Speaking to the media, Haryana Cabinet Minister Rajesh Nagar who attended the last rite of the Lamce Naik said, "All the countrymen are with the Army right now. They are proud of their army...Our Army will give a befitting reply. The nation stands with the family of Dinesh Kumar, who sacrificed his life while serving the country."

Haryana Cabinet Minister Gaurav Gautam also said the entire country "bows down" to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar for his sacrifice.

Minister Gautam said, "The government and the Army are looking forward to avenging the terrorist activity. Dinesh Kumar has sacrificed his life in this process. The whole nation bows down to him for his sacrifice."

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and all Ranks of the Indian Army paid tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who was killed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who laid down his life on 07 May 2025 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control."

The Army also extended its solidarity to the innocent civilians affected by the attacks, stating, "Indian Army stands in solidarity with the innocent civilians who are victims of attacks orchestrated through indiscriminate artillery shelling by the adversary in the #Poonch sector. The nefarious designs of our enemies have been and will continue to be thwarted with resolute and punitive action."

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching visuals from his home showed his inconsolable wife, devastated parents, and a mourning village that gathered to pay their respects. Dinesh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

Kapil, the brother of Dinesh Kumar, recounted the sequence of events to ANI. "At 4 AM, I received a call from his number. When I called back at 8 AM, his senior answered and informed me that my brother was in serious condition at the field hospital and was undergoing surgery. Later, when I called again, I was told that my brother was stable. But when I called the field hospital directly, I was informed that my brother had passed away," Kapil said.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, "GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling."