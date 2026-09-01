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Land encroachers to be barred from contesting panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh

Upon being declared ineligible to contest the polls themselves, leaders would field their bahus in the electoral fray for the posts of panchayat pradhan, block development committee (BDC) member, or Zila Parishad member and rule by proxy.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Land encroachers to be barred from contesting panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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