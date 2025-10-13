Land-For-Job Scam: Delhi Court To Decide Framing Of Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi In Graft Case

Land-For-Job Scam: RJD Supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, arrived at Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.

The Rouse Avenue Court is likely to pronounce an order on the change in the IRCTC hotels corruption case and the land for job corruption case.

This comes just days ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

The former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and others will appear in person in the Rouse Avenue Court as the court will pronounce its order on the framing of charges against the accused in the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

As per ANI, on September 24, the court had directed all 14 accused persons to appear in person. Special judge Vishal Gogne had said that the order on framing of charges is in completion and will pronounce the same on October 13.

What Is Case Against Lalu Yadav And Tejashwi Yadav?

The case stems from the allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance work contracts for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009.

It has been alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri, was awarded to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochar.

CBI Investigation Into Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that in return for the above deal, the RJD chief got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the agency filed an FIR against Lalu Yadav. CBI also raided 12 locations linked to the former Bihar CM and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

Earlier this year, on March 1, the CBI concluded its arguments on charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, and former Union Minister Prem Chand Gupta and others.

The court reserved its order on May 29 after hearing day-to-day arguments from both sides.

