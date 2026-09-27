/Landlord spotted fresh soil in rented Jaipur house – what was sticking out of garden exposed terrifying crime

Jaipur: A woman’s body was found buried in the garden of a rented house in Jaipur after the property owner spotted a hand sticking out of freshly dug soil. The police suspect the 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, who had rented the house in the Bindayaka area around two months ago.
The incident came to light on Sunday (September 27) at Prestige Colony, when the landlord arrived to inspect the property. He found the house locked and noticed that the soil in the garden appeared to have been freshly dug.
He checked the area and saw a woman’s hand protruding from the ground. The landlord immediately informed the police.
The cops reached the house and, with the help of a forensic team, dug up the spot and recovered the woman’s body. It was sent to Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police are now trying to establish exactly what happened in the house and when the woman was killed.
Bindayaka Station House Officer Anil Kumar said the house had been rented by a 22-year-old man identified as Pravesh around two months ago. He had introduced the woman, Kiran, as his wife. Th police said the duo was from Uttar Pradesh.
According to the preliminary assessment, Pravesh allegedly killed Kiran two or three days before the body was discovered. The police suspect he dug a pit in the garden at night, buried the body and then locked the house before leaving Jaipur.
The landlord first questioned neighbours and then inspected the property. The freshly dug soil led him to inspect the garden more closely, where he found the hand coming out of the ground.
The police have formed teams to trace Pravesh. He is reported to have been working at a factory in Bindayaka. Investigators are also trying to contact Kiran’s family in Uttar Pradesh and gather more information about the couple and their relationship.
The exact reason behind the alleged murder has not so far been established. The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the death and are also looking into what Pravesh did after allegedly burying the body.
The post-mortem examination is expected to provide further information about the circumstances of her death. The police will also question people who knew the couple and residents living near the rented house as part of the investigation.
The case was registered after the discovery of the body, and teams are searching for Pravesh. His arrest is expected to give investigators more information about the events in the house and the reason the body was buried in the garden.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.