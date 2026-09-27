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Landlord spotted fresh soil in rented Jaipur house – what was sticking out of garden exposed terrifying crime

The police said the accused had rented the house around two months ago and introduced Kiran as his wife. Investigators have formed teams to trace him and are trying to contact the woman’s family in Uttar Pradesh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Landlord spotted fresh soil in rented Jaipur house – what was sticking out of garden exposed terrifying crime
Image Credit: (Representative image)

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