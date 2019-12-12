Landmark day for India, says PM Narendra Modi as Citizenship Amendment Bill passes Rajya Sabha test

Shortly after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is "a landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood". The prime minister said that CAB will alleviate the suffering of those who faced persecution for years due to their religious beliefs.

"A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years," tweeted PM Modi.

A landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that the #CAB2019 has been passed in the #RajyaSabha. Gratitude to all the MPs who voted in favour of the Bill. This Bill will alleviate the suffering of many who faced persecution for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

The Bill, which will give Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, with 125 votes in favour, 99 against it.

Besides the BJP, the CAB was supported by JD-U, SAD, AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR Congress.

After a six-hour debate, 124 members of the Rajya Sabha voted against sending the Bill to a select committee, as demanded by several Opposition leaders. The Bill was passed with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 9) after several hours of intense debate with 311 MPs voting in its favour and 80 against it.

Live TV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked everyone for their support, tweeting "As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today. Grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people. I thank everyone for their support."

During the debate in Rajya Sabha, Shah stressted that the CAB will not snatch citizenship of any Indian and that Indian Muslims "have no need to fear or worry". The Home Minister said, “Muslims of India were, are and will remain Indian Citizens.” He further clarified that the legislation provides hopes for lakhs of people who are living with no permanent residency in India, adding "This bill will provide the persecuted a chance to provide for their families. People of the country have supported the legislation."

Shah had tabled the Bill in the House at noon amid strong protests by opposition and several groups in North East and other parts of the country.