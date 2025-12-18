Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means

Winter Session 2025: Parliament on Thursday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh had introduced the landmark bill on Monday.

According to an IANS report, this bill marks a major step to open the nuclear industry to private players with the aim of helping the country achieve 100 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Notably, the proposed legislation seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010 and replace them with a single law.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IANS further reported that according to the statement of objects and reasons accompanying the Bill, sustained research and development have enabled India to achieve self-reliance across the nuclear fuel cycle and to operate its nuclear power programme responsibly.

Also Check- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Set To Rename Bengal Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi As A Counter To 'G RAM G' Bill

The bill is closely linked to India’s long-term energy and climate goals. The statement outlines India's roadmap for decarbonisation by 2070.

To meet these objectives, the Bill emphasises the need to harness indigenous nuclear resources more fully and enable active participation of both public and private sectors.

At the operational level, the Bill lays down provisions for licensing and safety authorisation for specified persons involved in the production or use of nuclear energy, along with clear grounds for suspension or cancellation.

It also seeks to bring under regulation the use of nuclear and radiation technologies in areas such as healthcare, food and agriculture, industry and research, while exempting research, development and innovation activities from licensing requirements, according to an official statement.

The Bill also proposes a revised and pragmatic civil liability framework for nuclear damage, confers statutory status on the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, and strengthens mechanisms related to safety, security, safeguards, quality assurance, and emergency preparedness.

According to the statement, it provides for the creation of new institutional arrangements, including an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council, designation of Claims Commissioners, and a Nuclear Damage Claims Commission for cases involving severe nuclear damage, with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity acting as the appellate authority.

(with IANS inputs)