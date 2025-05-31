Landslide Hits North Sikkim After Incessant Rainfall

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim has resulted in significant property damage, according to the district administration. Multiple properties have been affected, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.

