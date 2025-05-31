Advertisement
LANDSLIDE IN SIKKIM

Landslide Hits North Sikkim After Incessant Rainfall

Multiple properties have been affected after landslide riggered by heavy rainfall hits Sikkim's Theeng and Chungthang

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Landslide Hits North Sikkim After Incessant Rainfall

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim has resulted in significant property damage, according to the district administration. Multiple properties have been affected, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.

 

