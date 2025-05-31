Landslide Hits North Sikkim After Incessant Rainfall
Multiple properties have been affected after landslide riggered by heavy rainfall hits Sikkim's Theeng and Chungthang
A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim has resulted in significant property damage, according to the district administration. Multiple properties have been affected, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.
#WATCH | Mangan, Sikkim: Heavy rains have caused landslides in the Theeng and Chungthang areas of North Sikkim. According to the district administration, many properties have been damaged.
(Source: IPR Mangan) pic.twitter.com/zqopzNwXBc— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2025
