Lashkar-e-Mustafa's chief Hidayatullah Malik arrested in Jammu; pistol, grenade recovered

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (February 6, 2021) said that they have arrested the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation Hidayatullah Malik.

Malik was arrested from Jammu following a joint operation by Jammu and Anantnag police.

"Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist, has been arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. When we went to arrest him, he attacked the police party," said the Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shridhar Patil.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that Malik is a categorised terrorist from the Shopian district and said that he is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir in the Kashmir valley.

Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil said that a private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on specific information leading to the arrest. He added that the terrorist attacked the police officer leading the party in an attempt to escape but was overpowered.

"He is being questioned," the officer said.

"Police are searching for another associate of Malik who allegedly travelled with him from Kashmir to Jammu," officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

