'Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress': BJP Hits Back At Congress Over 'Gayab' Jibe On PM Modi

Congress, in a thinly veiled attempt, allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 'Gayab' jibe by posting a picture on its official social media handle. It did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its leaders condemned the act.

Congress posted this picture after PM Modi was absent from the all-party meeting to address the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

Congress in a post on the social media platform X posted a picture of a kurta pajama with the word 'Gayab' (Missing) and wrote, "At the time of 'responsibility' - Missing", in Hindi.

Congress's Defence After 'Gayab' Post

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting and stated that Congress does not have any 'political agenda'.

Talking to ANI, he said, "PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue... PM Modi should participate in the discussions in Parliament and tell us what happened and how this terrorist attack took place. There is no political agenda."

The Congress's 'Gayab' post was also shared by former Pakistan minister Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry on X.

Ooops Gadhay K sir se Seang Ghayeb suna tha yahan Modi sb Ghaib Hooo gaye:) #NaughtyCongress https://t.co/hUzuT9ko75 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2025

BJP's Reply To 'Gayab' Jibe

After the post, the BJP did not hold back and launched an attack against the grand old party.

Replying to Congress's 'Gayab' jibe, the saffron party in a post on X said, "Congress flaunts a headless kurta to echo the extremist 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan, exposing its continuous slide into Muslim League 2.0 — divisive, desperate, and directionless."

It added, "Let Pakistan and its fellow-travellers in @INCIndia threaten all they wish; New India will neither bend nor break. Terror will be met with bullets, not biryani. This is the era of decisive leadership."

Congress flaunts a headless kurta to echo the extremist 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan, exposing its continuous slide into Muslim League 2.0 — divisive, desperate, and directionless.



Now that PM Shri @narendramodi has spoken the only language Pakistan understands, Islamabad’s official… https://t.co/hU5bhiPaf8 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 29, 2025

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey also did not hold back and posted on X, asking about Congress's relation with 'Ghazwa-al-Hind'.

"Congress has been trying to separate the head and body of the Honorable Prime Minister Modi for years. Now @INCIndia party, tell us what is your relation with the terrorist organization Ghazwa al Hind? Is the same person tweeting on both?" he wrote.

सर तन से जुदा माननीय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी का कॉग्रेस बर्षों से करवाना चाहती है । अब @INCIndia पार्टी यह बताओ कि आतंकी संगठन गजवा अल हिंद के साथ आपका क्या संबंध है? दोनों के ट्वीट क्या एक ही आदमी कर रहा है? pic.twitter.com/5S5hznp7Y9 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 29, 2025

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress party is signalling Pakistan that they stand with them in this terror attack and said that this is a 'sinister and poisonous' design trying to weaken India's integrity.

As per ANI, Bhatia said, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. This image of PM Narendra Modi has been tweeted by the social media handle of Congress. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here..."

"'Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today...Such posts are done on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi, which makes the country ashamed. It is an attempt of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress to weaken India at such a sensitive time," he added.

BJP Spokesperson RP Singh also posted on X and said, "Friends of Pakistan," in Hindi, sharing a picture.

पाकिस्तान के यार। pic.twitter.com/RxVqdFZy0s — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) April 29, 2025

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the PM requesting that a special session of both Houses of Parliament be convened to demonstrate a collective will to deal with the situation of the Pahalgam attack.

