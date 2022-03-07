हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir Police

Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

In a handout, police said: “today evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP(mobile vehicle check post ) near Shuhama Nagbal.

Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in J&amp;K&#039;s Ganderbal
Jammu Kashmir Police has claimed to have arrested an active terrorist affiliated. (Representational)

Jammu Kashmir Police has claimed to have arrested an active terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taeba in Ganderbal district. In a handout, police said: “today evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP(mobile vehicle check post ) near Shuhama Nagbal.

The police spokesman identified the arrested terrorist as Mohd Altaf Wani, a resident of Keegam Shopian. The terrorist, on seeing the intensive checking by security forces from a distance, tried to return towards Warpow route. His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the security forces.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir PoliceLashkar E TaebaLeTLashkar E Taeba associate arrest today in KashmirJ&K policePolice Jammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

7th phase of UP polls today: Several political bigwigs in fray

Must Watch

PT2M54S

Rocket explodes on the road to Ukarine's Irpin city