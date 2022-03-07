Lashkar-e-Taiba associates arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

Jammu Kashmir Police has claimed to have arrested an active terrorist affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taeba in Ganderbal district. In a handout, police said: “today evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP(mobile vehicle check post ) near Shuhama Nagbal.

The police spokesman identified the arrested terrorist as Mohd Altaf Wani, a resident of Keegam Shopian. The terrorist, on seeing the intensive checking by security forces from a distance, tried to return towards Warpow route. His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the security forces.

