Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from Baramulla's Andergam Pattan

New Delhi: Two days after three terrorists including top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Qari Yasir was killed in an encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested another terrorist from Baramulla district on Tuesday (January 28).

19-year-old Sajid Farooq Dar is said to be affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was arrested from Andergam Pattan area of Baramulla in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the report and shared a post on Twitter writing, "In another operation by police one Sajid Farooq Dar @ Adnan, S/o Farooq Ah Dar, Age 19 yrs.

R/o Gund Prang Madvan Hajin. District Bandipora. Affiliated with LET was arrested from Andergam Pattan Baramulla."

Affiliated with LET was arrested from Andergam Pattan Baramulla. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 28, 2020

Earlier on January 27, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed during an exchange of fire between the security forces and militants at Arwani village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

According to reports, the security forces tried but were unsuccessful in making the local militant surrender. An Army personnel also reportedly sustained injuries in the firing exchange, which ended with the killing of the militant. The body was retrieved from the site and the killed militant has been identified as Shahid Khar of Kulgam.