Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965214https://zeenews.india.com/india/lashkar-moves-terror-camps-deeper-into-pakistan-after-operation-sindoor-report-2965214.html
NewsIndia
LASHKAR-E-TAIBA

Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: Report

Following Operation Sindoor, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has shifted a large part of its operational and training network deeper into Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moving away from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to shield itself from future Indian strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 07:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: ReportAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Following Operation Sindoor, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has shifted a large part of its operational and training network deeper into Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moving away from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to shield itself from future Indian strikes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh