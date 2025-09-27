Lashkar Moves Terror Camps Deeper Into Pakistan After Operation Sindoor: Report

Following Operation Sindoor, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has shifted a large part of its operational and training network deeper into Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moving away from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to shield itself from future Indian strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 07:22 AM IST | Source: Bureau