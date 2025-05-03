Lashkar’s New Terror Plot: Talha Saeed Leading Recruitment Drive With ISI’s Backing

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan is reportedly accelerating the recruitment of terrorists under the supervision of its army and intelligence agencies.

According to the Zee News after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has launched a large-scale recruitment drive. The plan is allegedly being executed under the guidance of Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed, with direct support from the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, decoded the ongoing terror recruitment drive led by Talha Saeed.

According to sources, Hafiz Saeed convened a high-level meeting with Lashkar’s top terror commanders after the Pahalgam attack. During the meeting Talha Saeed, who was instructed to lead the recruitment initiative. Notably, discussions also included ISI's role in funding this expansion. Hafiz further directed Talha to intensify activities of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, the political front of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

This political front operates much like Jamaat-ud-Dawa did in the past—providing recruitment, logistical, and financial support to Lashkar. Hafiz has also reportedly ordered the reactivation of Lashkar’s old terror network to increase its manpower—compensating for the lack of recruits in the Pakistani Army due to public distrust and political disillusionment in provinces like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.