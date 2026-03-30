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NewsIndiaLashkar terrorist, who operated from Bangladesh, arrested by Delhi Police
LASHKAR TERRORIST CAUGHT

Lashkar terrorist, who operated from Bangladesh, arrested by Delhi Police

He was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in coordination with central agencies after being monitored for his alleged involvement in running India‑focused terror activities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative accused of orchestrating attacks in India while operating from Bangladesh has been arrested near the Delhi border, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Lone, also known as Raja or Kashmiri, is a resident of Kangan in Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

He was apprehended by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in coordination with central agencies after being monitored for his alleged involvement in running India‑focused terror activities.

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The arrested accused was linked to the recently busted LeT module in Metro Poster Case.

Delhi Police had in February dismantled a suspected terror module linked to the Pakistan‑based group Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, whose handler is believed to be operating from Bangladesh.

Eight individuals were arrested in coordinated operations across Kolkata and Tamil Nadu, including seven Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian national from West Bengal.

The probe began after anti‑national posters were recovered at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate Metro Station earlier this month, with similar patterns later detected in Kolkata.

Police allege that the accused had rented a hideout in Kolkata and were in the process of acquiring weapons.
Delhi Police said that the module was being directed remotely by a handler based in Bangladesh. Multi‑agency investigations are continuing, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials said Lone had been operating from Bangladesh, where he allegedly directed Lashkar‑e‑Taiba’s anti‑India activities under the supervision of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

He is accused of recruiting Bangladeshi nationals, including some residing illegally in India, to carry out terror plots while obscuring Pakistan’s role behind the attacks.





 

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