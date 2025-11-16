Lashkar's TRF Takes Responsibility For Red Fort Explosion: Source
Six days after the Delhi blast, sources told Zee News that TRF has indirectly accepted responsibility through an intermediary, identified as Dr Umar Nabi. Investigators are now examining the group’s links and the operational footprint connecting the Pahalgam and Red Fort incidents.
(This is a developing story.)
