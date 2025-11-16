Advertisement
NewsIndia
DELHI RED FORT BLAST

Lashkar's TRF Takes Responsibility For Red Fort Explosion: Source

Six days after the Delhi blast, sources told Zee News that TRF has indirectly accepted responsibility through an intermediary, identified as Dr Umar Nabi. Investigators are now examining the group’s links and the operational footprint connecting the Pahalgam and Red Fort incidents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lashkar's TRF Takes Responsibility For Red Fort ExplosionRepresentative image. (Photo: Social Media)

(This is a developing story.)

