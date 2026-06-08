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NewsIndiaLast date for Rajya Sabha poll nominations: BJP challenges Congress with third candidate in MP; announces names for Karnataka
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS

Last date for Rajya Sabha poll nominations: BJP challenges Congress with third candidate in MP; announces names for Karnataka

In addition, the BJP named Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya as its candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Last date for Rajya Sabha poll nominations: BJP challenges Congress with third candidate in MP; announces names for Karnataka(Image: IANS)

As the June 18 Rajya Sabha election nears, the last date for nominations is Monday, June 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its official list of candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, as well as the Karnataka Legislative Council, party sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released names announcing candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections and Karnataka Legislative Council polls.
For the Rajya Sabha elections, the party has nominated Mahesh Kewat from Madhya Pradesh and M. Nagaraja from Karnataka. Both names were approved by the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

In addition, the BJP named Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya as its candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections.

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The party described the selections as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its organisational base and legislative influence, particularly in Karnataka. BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh made the announcement.

The nominations come at a significant time as the BJP aims to further consolidate its position in both states. The Rajya Sabha choices reflect a balance between regional representation and national priorities, while the Legislative Council candidates highlight the party’s focus on developing state-level leadership.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has already fielded Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal. With Congress having nominated Meenakshi Natarajan, speculation had been rife that the BJP might field one more candidate.

While Madhya Pradesh remains a BJP stronghold, Karnataka remains a key battleground where the party is working to expand its footprint. The selected candidates bring a blend of experience, academic backgrounds, and strong organisational loyalty, in line with the party’s emphasis on leadership development and effective governance.


(with IANS input)
 

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