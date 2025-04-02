'Last Rites Of Congress....': Anurag Thakur Flays Opposition Over Waqf Bill Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed the Congress party over opposition to the Waqf amendment bill. Thakur said that the bill will prove the last nail in the coffin of the Congress party's appeasement politics. Speaking during the discussion on the Waqf amendment bill, Thakur said it's not about Hindu vs Muslim but about law vs lawlessness. Thakur accused Congress of creating confusion over the bill.

"Congress is once again trying to create confusion in the country...Congress did the work of creating two laws in one nation against Baba Saheb's vision of one nation one constitution. You have to decide whether you want to be with the constitution or waqf....This legislation will do the last rites of the Congress party's appeasement politics. This will be the last nail in the coffin of Congress' politics of appeasement," said Thakur.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also said that minority institutions have also extended support to the bill. "This is not a Bill but UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development). This UMEED has empowerment, efficiency and development. Looking at this, the people of the country are supporting it. Several organisations like the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Church of Bharat, Kerala Council of Churches and Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council and Muslim Rashtriya Manch have supported it. I thank them for this. It is time to amend the Waqf because this has become a base of atrocity and corruption. It is time to end and amend this," said Thakur.

The BJP MP and former Union Minister said that India needs liberation from the fear of Waqf because the Waqf law formed during the Congress regime meant 'khaata na bahi, jo Waqf kahe wahi sahi'. Thakur alleged that existing rules makes Waqf's claim over any land unchallengeable.