Latehar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Prakash Ram- BJP Baidyanath Ram- JMM Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Latehar (SC) Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Latehar Assembly constituency in Jharkhand has emerged as a key battleground in the 2024 state elections. Among the state’s 81 assembly seats, Latehar stands out for its vibrant political landscape and significant voter participation. In this election, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 69.86%, reflecting strong public engagement. Voting for the Latehar seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of elections across Jharkhand, with results set to be announced on November 23.

A total of 36 candidates are contesting the Latehar seat, including key figures like Baidyanath Ram of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Prakash Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties further enriches the electoral field, offering voters a diverse range of choices.

Historically, Latehar has witnessed intense political competition. In the 2019 assembly elections, Baidyanath Ram (JMM) defeated Prakash Ram (BJP) by a margin of 16,328 votes. In 2014, the roles were reversed, with Prakash Ram, then contesting on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) ticket, emerging victorious over Baidyanath Ram. These outcomes underscore the dynamic and shifting nature of voter preferences in the constituency.

The 2024 contest is again expected to be a direct battle between JMM and BJP, with JVM striving to leave its mark. The results in Latehar are likely to shape not only local governance but also broader political trends across Jharkhand. As voters cast their ballots, their decisions will play a critical role in determining the political future of this pivotal constituency and the state as a whole.