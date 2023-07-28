trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641598
NewsIndia
ANNAMALAI PADAYATRA

Latest News: Amit Shah To Launch Annamalai's Six-Month-Long Padayatra In Tamil Nadu Today

The padayatra named, 'En Mann, En Makkal' meaning 'My land, My people' will cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state, and the BJP is expecting it to be a game changer for its fortunes in the state. 

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Latest News: Amit Shah To Launch Annamalai's Six-Month-Long Padayatra In Tamil Nadu Today Image credit: ANI

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a six-month-long statewide padayatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday at the temple town of Rameswaram. The inaugural ceremony, according to a statement from the BJP state office will take place on Friday evening. K. Annamalai will commence his yatra from Saturday morning.

The padayatra named, 'En Mann, En Makkal' meaning 'My land, My people' will cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state, and the BJP is expecting it to be a game changer for its fortunes in the state. Ever since K. Annamalai, an IPS officer-turned politician became the state president of the BJP, he has been on an aggressive move against the ruling DMK and has brought out alleged corruption details against the DMK and its senior leaders.

This includes the alleged corruption details of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin while he was the Deputy Chief Minister during the previous DMK government. The campaign will be covering all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu and will conclude on January 11, 2024, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The BJP state president will cover 1,770 km by foot and will travel in the rural areas in a vehicle. Ten major rallies are planned during the padayatra and one central minister will address each of these rallies, including senior national leaders.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona