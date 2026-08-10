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  • /'Lathis, pellets rained down on children; you didn't say a word': Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over police action on July 20 students' protest

'Lathis, pellets rained down on children; you didn't say a word': Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over police action on July 20 students' protest

Rahul Gandhi criticised Amit Shah over the July 20 students’ protest, alleging police action against young protesters, while highlighting unemployment, social media addiction and challenges faced by India’s youth.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:20 AM IST
'Lathis, pellets rained down on children; you didn't say a word': Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over police action on July 20 students' protest
Image Credit: ANI

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'Lathis, pellets rained down on children; you didn't say a word': Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over police action on July 20 students' protest
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