Latur Senior Surgeon Booked For Instructing Junior To 'Kill Covid Patient' In Viral Audio Clip

A senior government hospital physician in Latur district has been booked on charges of allegedly telling a colleague to "kill" a Covid-19 patient at the height of the pandemic in 2021. The case was filed following the release of an audio clip of the alleged conversation on social media a week ago.

The accused, Dr. Shashikant Deshpande—who was the additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital during that time—is heard purportedly directing Dr. Shashikant Dange, a physician posted to a Covid-19 care center, not to admit a patient and to "just kill that Dayami woman," that patient being Kausar Fatima.

Patient Survived, Complaint Filed In 2025

Complainant Dayami Ajimoddin Gaussoddin's wife, Kausar Fatima (41 years), who was Covid-19 positive, was admitted on April 15, 2021, at the Udgir Government Hospital. She was treated for 10 days and recovered.

As per the FIR, on approximately the seventh day of her admission, she was overheard by her husband, who was sitting beside Dr. Dange, who had put his phone on speaker mode while talking to Dr. Deshpande. The duo was having an alleged conversation that included caste-related abuses and insults.

Even though the family never spoke out earlier because of the ongoing treatment, the revival of the audio clip on 2nd May 2025 stirred the family to lodge a police complaint for mental trauma and religious offence.

Police Action And Investigation

The FIR was registered by the Udgir City Police on May 24 against Dr. Deshpande under sections of the Indian Penal Code that cover malicious and willful actions aimed at outraging religious feelings.

Inspector Dilip Gade has confirmed that Deshpande's mobile phone has been taken into custody, and his statement is being recorded. The authenticity of the audio clip is also being examined forensic.

A notice has been served on Dr. Dange, who is presently outside the district. "He will join the inquiry upon his return, and his mobile phone will also be examined," Gade further said.

Wider Implications

The shocking subject matter of the video has elicited heated responses both online and from medical staff. Although no patient harm ensued, the tone of the purported instructions has raised grave ethical and legal issues regarding medical practice during the emergency.

No official word is forthcoming as yet on whether administrative disciplinary action will concurrently be initiated in addition to the criminal investigation.