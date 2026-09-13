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  • /'Laughable advice': Assam BJP hits back at Bhupesh Baghel over flood, price rise remarks

'Laughable advice': Assam BJP hits back at Bhupesh Baghel over flood, price rise remarks

He said that Congress leaders should remember the political arrests during the Emergency before questioning the BJP's democratic credentials.
 

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
'Laughable advice': Assam BJP hits back at Bhupesh Baghel over flood, price rise remarks
Image Credit: IANS

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