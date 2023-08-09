'Launched In Politics 13 Times, Failed 13 Times': Amit Shah's Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that he has been 'launched' in politics 13 times and has 'failed' 13 times.

"In this House, there is a leader who has been launched in politics 13 times till now, and he has failed all thirteen times," Amit Shah said during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, hours after the former Congress chief slammed the Narendra Modi government's handling of the Manipur situation.

Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of creating 'drama' during his recent tour to violence-hit Manipur when the government was ready to facilitate his visit to Churachandpur and other areas. He said that Gandhi refused the government's offer to visit Churachandpur by helicopter and insisted on making a road journey.



"He resorted to satyagraha on day one and then took a helicopter ride to Churachandpur the next day," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said and urged the opposition not to add fuel to the fire with such incidents.

"I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," he added.

Through the House, the Union home minister also appealed 'with folded hands' to both the communities -- Meiti and Kuki -- that violence is not a solution to any problem.

"Join the talks. Sit down with the Government and find a solution to the problem. Rumors only create an atmosphere of distrust," he said.

He stated that 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3.

Shah also said that he had heard the speeches of opposition leaders and had reached the conclusion that this no-confidence motion was brought only to 'create confusion'.

"Post-independence, if the nation has confidence in any leader, it is Narendra Modi who was elected twice with a complete majority. After 30 years, people elected a full majority government," the minister said.