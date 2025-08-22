'Laundromat For Kremlin': Donald Trump Aide Accuses India Of 'Perpetuating Russia-Ukraine War, Not Creating Peace'
Upping the ante over India’s purchase of oil from Russia, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro accused New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat” for the Kremlin."
Trending Photos
Upping the ante over India’s purchase of oil from Russia, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro accused New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat” for the Kremlin."
Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Navarro alleged that India does not appear to recognise its role in the bloodshed. He said that New Delhi’s decision to buy oil from Russia is “not creating peace, but perpetuating the war.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement