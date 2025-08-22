Advertisement
'Laundromat For Kremlin': Donald Trump Aide Accuses India Of 'Perpetuating Russia-Ukraine War, Not Creating Peace'

Upping the ante over India’s purchase of oil from Russia, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro accused New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat” for the Kremlin."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Laundromat For Kremlin': Donald Trump Aide Accuses India Of 'Perpetuating Russia-Ukraine War, Not Creating Peace'PM Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Navarro alleged that India does not appear to recognise its role in the bloodshed. He said that New Delhi’s decision to buy oil from Russia is “not creating peace, but perpetuating the war.”  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK