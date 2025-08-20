Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949102https://zeenews.india.com/india/lavrov-jaishankar-to-hold-talks-in-moscow-on-bilateral-cooperation-2949102.html
NewsIndia
EAM JAISHANKAR

Lavrov, Jaishankar to Hold Talks In Moscow On 'Bilateral Cooperation'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is visiting Russia (Aug 19–21) to co-chair the 26th IRIGC-TEC, address the Business Forum, and hold talks with Sergey Lavrov on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 07:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lavrov, Jaishankar to Hold Talks In Moscow On 'Bilateral Cooperation'Image: ANI

Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and S. Jaishankar will hold talks in Moscow on August 21.

In a post on X, MFA Russia said, "The Ministers will pay special attention to the current and future avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation."

Ahead of the talks, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was "pleased to interact with prominent scholars and think tank representatives of Russia," where he discussed India-Russia ties and broader global issues.

"Discussed India-Russia relations, contemporary world geopolitics and India's viewpoint," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The interaction came as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarked on a visit to Russia from Tuesday to Thursday, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, he will also co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

In an official statement, the MEA said that the visit of the External Affairs Minister comes at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, the External Affairs Minister.

"Dr. S. Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Russia on 19-21 August 2025 to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) scheduled for 20 August 2025."

The EAM will also address the India-Russia Business Forum meeting in Moscow.

As per the statement, during his visit, EAM Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will review the bilateral agenda and share perspective on regional and global issues.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK