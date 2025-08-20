Lavrov, Jaishankar to Hold Talks In Moscow On 'Bilateral Cooperation'

Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and S. Jaishankar will hold talks in Moscow on August 21.

In a post on X, MFA Russia said, "The Ministers will pay special attention to the current and future avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation."

Ahead of the talks, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was "pleased to interact with prominent scholars and think tank representatives of Russia," where he discussed India-Russia ties and broader global issues.

"Discussed India-Russia relations, contemporary world geopolitics and India's viewpoint," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The interaction came as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarked on a visit to Russia from Tuesday to Thursday, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, he will also co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

In an official statement, the MEA said that the visit of the External Affairs Minister comes at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, the External Affairs Minister.

"Dr. S. Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Russia on 19-21 August 2025 to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) scheduled for 20 August 2025."

The EAM will also address the India-Russia Business Forum meeting in Moscow.

As per the statement, during his visit, EAM Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will review the bilateral agenda and share perspective on regional and global issues.