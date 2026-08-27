Following the incident, the SP and DM of Shamli, along with the DIG (Saharanpur Range) and the SP of Baghpat, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The SP and Additional SP of Muzaffarnagar also arrived, and approximately six to seven teams have begun working across various locations and directions. Speaking to ANI, the relatives of late Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan voiced their complete lack of information regarding the attackers after the artist was tragically shot dead outside a gym in Shamli. He said, "The police have assured that action would be taken as soon as possible. We didn't really know the details ourselves. We weren't even at home. To this day, we still don't know who they were or how it happened; we are completely in the dark. We will accept whatever action the police take..."