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  • /Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh rendered null and void: Akhilesh Yadav condemns singer Ankit Baliyan's murder

Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh rendered null and void: Akhilesh Yadav condemns singer Ankit Baliyan's murder

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was gunned down outside a Shamli gym by four assailants who fired 18 rounds. A post linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility over a controversial song. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned UP's law-and-order situation, as police deployed multi-district teams to investigate all angles.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh rendered null and void: Akhilesh Yadav condemns singer Ankit Baliyan's murder

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Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh rendered null and void: Akhilesh Yadav condemns singer Ankit Baliyan's murder
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